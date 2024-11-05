Letter: Republican Party must return to base ideologies

Contrary to what Donald Trump and his MAGA allies portray, the Republican Party is not united. Ever since Donald Trump became the Republican nominee in 2016, there has been a split between the MAGA and moderate wings of the party.

Unfortunately, those who believe in the party that President Ronald Reagan left behind no longer have the same influence they once did. Who’d have thought that conservatives like John McCain and Mitt Romney would one day be ostracized by the same party that nominated them for president?

As a conservative, I implore other conservatives to restore the decency and intellectualism of the Republican Party as embodied by Reagan and William F. Buckley Jr. Remember that the central tenet of conservatism is a reverence for the Constitution and our institutions. Donald Trump, however, only reveres himself.

Kala‘e Kong

Pearl City

