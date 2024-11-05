Letter: Trump’s negatives are Democratic projections

Hawaii is a bastion of the Democratic Party. The Legislature is largely Democratic. There is only one liberal newspaper. Two-thirds of the people typically vote Democrat.

Plantation thinking runs deep in Hawaii. It will be difficult for the people to learn to think as individuals. They have been well-trained to follow the leaders. Democrat leaders like it that way. The one thing that unites them is hatred for Donald Trump. They call him every name in the book: Hitler, dictator, crazy, unstable, weak. Those names, however, are projections. He was none of those things while president. He improved the economy. The world was stable and without new wars. Regulations were reduced; businesses did well. NATO paid its fair share of defense obligations.

Was there political turmoil during his administration​? Yes, caused by Democrats trying to impeach him, twice. Now, that was crazy.

Michael Lee

Wilhemina Rise

