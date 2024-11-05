Off the news: Students fight for after-school programs

It’s certainly gratifying to see hundreds of public school kids successfully rallying to keep intact nearly $2 million for learning centers that provide after-school and weekend programs in areas of interest, such as STEM, performing arts and agriculture.

The state Department of Education had planned to cut funding for these programs from its 2025-27 budget, but reversed course after vocal opposition at Thursday’s school board meeting and written testimony.

The shame of it is that the learning centers, a minuscule bit of the DOE’s $2 billion operating budget, were even on the chopping block. Way to show the adults what’s working for you at the schools, kids.