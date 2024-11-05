Chang names QB Schager a UH football co-captain

Brayden Schager has started 31 games in a row, a University of Hawaii record for a quarterback.

But when the Rainbow Warriors play host to UNLV on Saturday, Schager will be making his first start as a co-captain.

In the celebration of last Saturday’s 21-20 upset of Fresno State, football coach Timmy Chang told Schager of his new title. But Chang wanted to delay a public announcement until after addressing the team during Monday afternoon’s meeting. Soon after, Chang confirmed Schager’s promotion.

“He wants to be a leader,” Chang said. “He’s a leader of the offense and of this team. It’s the right thing (to do).”

During training camp, each Warrior was allowed to make one selection for captain. Linebacker Logan Taylor, who is widely considered the Warriors’ spiritual leader, received the majority of the votes. Also selected as co-captains were defensive tackle Ezra Evaimalo, safety Peter Manuma, wideout Jonah Panoke and slotback Koali Nishigaya.

But two weeks ago, Nishigaya was removed from the active roster. Schager presumably fills the vacant co-captain’s spot.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Schager, a senior from the Dallas area, has been instrumental in the Warriors’ evolving offense. In training camp, the Warriors went with a traditional four-wide offense based on the run-and-shoot. In recent weeks, running backs coach Anthony Arceneaux, who was Chang’s teammate at Saint Louis School, moved to the coaches booth during games, where he communicated observations to the coaches on the sideline. When they were assistant coaches at Nevada, Chang and Arceneaux learned the Air Raid attack. They have incorporated Air Raid concepts — motion tight ends, power running and run/pass options — into the run-and-shoot.

The blended offense has developed a yard-munching, time-consuming running game with Schager’s dual skills as a runner and passer. Against Fresno State, the Warriors held possession for 38 minutes, 8 seconds, including 11:04 in the fourth quarter, when they surged from a 13-point deficit.

Chang said Schager’s directing, toughness and command of the huddle have been noticeable.

“I think he should be a leader without the (captain’s title),” Chang said, “but I know he’ll take the responsibility on himself to make it right. We need him to make plays, and he’s going to make plays for us.”

In the past two games, Schager is averaging an adjusted 6.1 rushing yards per non-sack carry. He leads the Warriors in rushing with 423 non-sack yards while averaging 242.8 passing yards per game.