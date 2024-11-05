Chaminade remains at No. 7 in poll

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team remained at No. 7 in the latest AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll, released Monday.

The Silverswords won both matches last week to improve to 21-4 overall, and 14-0 in the PacWest. Ferris State rose to No. 1 after former No. 1 MSU Denver fell to fourth after a loss to Colorado Mesa. St. Cloud State and Cal Poly Pomona are second and third, and Nebraska-Kearney rounds out the Top 5. The NCAA will also release a Top 10 for each region on Wednesday.