Scoreboard – November 5, 2024

Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Calendar
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
WEDNESDAY
GOLF
LPGA: Lotte Championship, first round, all day at Hoakalei Golf Course.
FOOTBALL
Mountain West Conference
Conf. All PF PA Recent Results
Boise St. 4-0 7-1 366 205 W 56-24 vs. San Diego State
Colorado St. 4-0 6-3 212 217 W 38-21 at Nevada
San Diego St. 2-1 3-5 180 221 L 56-24 at Boise State
UNLV 2-1 6-2 329 187 Idle
Fresno St. 3-2 5-4 250 217 L 21-20 vs. Hawaii
San Jose St. 3-2 5-3 235 204 Idle
Hawaii 2-2 4-5 193 198 W 21-20 at Fresno State
Wyoming 2-3 2-7 194 285 W 49-45 at New Mexico
New Mexico 2-3 3-6 313 367 L 49-45 vs. Wyoming
Utah St. 1-3 2-6 222 332 Idle
Air Force 0-4 1-7 110 212 L 20-3 at Army
Nevada 0-4 3-7 246 286 L 38-21 vs. Colorado State