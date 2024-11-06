Coast Guard suspends search for missing snorkeler off Kauai

The search for a visitor who went missing while on a snorkeling exursion off of Anini Beach was suspended this afternoon, according to Kauai County officials.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Kauai police, Kauai Fire Department’s on-duty battalion chief, Hanalei firefighters, ocean safety officers, and volunteers from Kaua‘i Search and Rescue have been searching for the man since Sunday afternoon.

The missing snorkeler is a 58-year-old man that was visiting from Arizona, according to officials. He was last seen at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday near the back channel of Anini Beach.

A multi-agency search was first initiated shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, when a group of snorkelers realized one person in their group did not return to shore.

The search continued Tuesday until sunset, and resumed at daylight today.

The USCG said it suspended its search at noon today.

The man, initially reported to be 59, is 58 years old, according to the USCG.

“It’s never easy when we suspend the search for a missing swimmer, and when we cannot provide complete closure for someone’s family,” said Kauai Fire Chief Michael Gibson in a news release. “Everyone involved worked tirelessly for this reason, and our sincere condolences are with the man’s family.”