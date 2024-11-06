Driver dies, 2 seriously injured in high-speed Kaneohe crash

A 23-year-old man died and his two passengers were seriously injured in a high-speed crash in Kaneohe Tuesday night.

At about 8:50 p.m., the driver lost control while heading northbound on Hui Kelu Street, according to the Honolulu Police Department. The vehicle veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with two unoccupied parked vehicles before slamming into a rock wall.

Paramedics transported the driver in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Two passengers, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Police said that none of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing seatbelts, and excessive speed appears to have played a role in the crash. However, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors. The investigation remains ongoing.