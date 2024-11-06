Hawaii reports 14th travel-related case of dengue this year

The Hawaii Department of Health today confirmed another travel-related dengue case on Maui, bringing the total number in the state to 14 so far this year.

The latest case comes just two weeks after the last travel-related case was reported Oct. 23 on Oahu. In August, there were two other travel-related cases reported on Oahu and one in Hana, Maui.

Department officials said in a news release today that teams have been deployed to the affected area, which it did not disclose, to conduct inspections and mosquito control.

The public, meanwhile, is urged to take additional precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and stop mosquitoes from breeding.

Of the 14 travel-related dengue cases reported this year, nine have been on Oahu, four on Maui and one on Kauai.

Dengue virus is spread from infected person to mosquito to person, according to DOH. While Hawaii is home to Aedes mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not established here.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The latest case, DOH said, was exposed in a country where dengue is common.

Dengue is common in the Carribean, Central and South America, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands. Many of the dengue cases reported in Hawaii this year had traveled to Central or South America and Asia.

Symptoms of dengue include the sudden onset of fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches, which typically last two to seven days. Most people will recover after about a week.

DOH advises residents returning from areas with risk of dengue take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks. If symptoms develop within two weeks, they should seek medical evaluation.

Residents are also encouraged to eliminate mosquito breeding sites — by emptying out any vessels of standing water — in and around their homes.