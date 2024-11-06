Woman, 29, medevaced from cruise ship off Oahu

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday medevaced a woman with a medical emergency from a cruise ship off Oahu.

Watchstanders from Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu received a call Monday evening from personnel on the Grand Princess, a Princess Cruises ship, requesting a medevac for a 29-year-old woman experiencing symptoms of appendicitis.

The ship was about 570 miles northeast of Kauai at the time. The duty flight surgeon recommended a medevac.

USCG at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday deployed an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, which reached the Grand Princess about 70 miles east of Kaneohe.

The woman was hoisted up into the helicopter and transported to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where she is reportedly in stable condition.