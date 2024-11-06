Letter: Washington Post wrong to refuse endorsement

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

With The Washington Post no longer endorsing presidential candidates, especially in this crucial election, it needs to update its mission statement from “Democracy dies in darkness” to “Democracy dies in cowardice.” Then stand in the middle of Arlington National Cemetery and Punchbowl’s national cemetery and say, “Rest in peace, Democracy, we knew you well, but apparently not well enough.”

Linda Hunter

Honokaa

