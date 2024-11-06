Chaminade goalkeeper wins soccer honor

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Chaminade goalkeeper Jordhan Kieres on Monday was named PacWest Women’s Soccer Defender of the Week.

Kieres, a senior from Lakewood, Ohio, recorded clean sheets and made six combined saves in a 1-0 victory over Fresno Pacific and scoreless draw against Hawaii Pacific.

Kieres has a 0.93 goals against average with 19 saves in seven games this season.