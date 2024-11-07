Honolulu Star-Advertiser

HPD: Suspect shot at man following Makiki traffic incident

Honolulu police said they have opened an attempted second-degree murder case after a suspect shot at a man following a traffic incident early this morning.

The incident happened at about 4:22 a.m. in Makiki. Police said the male suspect used a handgun to shoot at the 53-year-old victim.

Police did not indicate whether the victim suffered injuries from the incident, and did not responded to a request for more information.

No arrests have been made.

