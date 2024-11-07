Rep. Nadine Nakamura becomes Hawaii’s first female House speaker

Stay updated on Hawaii and national elections coverage

2024 Hawaii & National Election Coverage

Kauai Rep. Nadine Nakamura has become speaker of the state House Representatives, and the first woman to hold the position.

Nakamura (D, Hanalei-Princeville-Kapaa) won the House leader job with a majority of votes from among 51 members, and assumed the role Wednesday from Rep. Scott Saiki, who lost his re-election bid in the Aug. 7 primary election.

“I’m deeply honored by the support of my House colleagues to lead the State House of Representatives,” Nakamura said in a statement. “I’m committed to ensuring a smooth transition as we prepare for the 33rd Legislative Session.”

Nakamura was House majority leader for the prior two years, and last year also was chair of the House Committee on Legislative Management. She was first elected to the House in 2016, and before that was Kauai County’s managing director under then-Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. from 2013 to 2016. She served on the Kauai County Council from 2010 to 2013.