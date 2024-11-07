Letter: Election holiday wasted without in-person voting

There were only two places on Oahu where you could vote in person on Nov. 5. Polling places have been replaced by mail-in ballots and drop boxes.

This has been an upside-down transition, removing community from the process. Nothing wrong with mail-in, but taking the time to go to a polling place, see your neighbors doing the same thing and maybe some of them working as election officials, was an expression of patriotism at the grassroots level just when we needed it most.

In the past, very few people could not easily get to a polling place. We used to walk to ours, joining a parade of Americans converging on the nucleus of democracy. Voting should not be driven by convenience, but by commitment. We get a day off for this patriotic, democratic process, one we used to participate in personally. What’s that being used for now?

Brian Barbata

Kailua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter