Off the news: Constitutional amendments pass muster

Most observers expected both state constitutional amendments on the ballot Tuesday to pass: the first to remove language authorizing lawmakers to restrict same-sex marriage, the other to make the appointment process for judges more consistent.

The surprising part was that the first amendment passed by only 51.69% — perhaps because lawmakers ultimately legalized same-sex marriage years ago.

There may have been a larger conservative electorate this time, but the number of blank votes, 34,379, suggests that some degree of voter confusion over the wording could have been a factor.