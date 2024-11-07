A Perfect Pie Dough for Holiday Baking

Vodka is essential to the texture of the crust and imparts no flavor — do not substitute. This dough, which was developed by a test-kitchen team led by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt for “America’s Test Kitchen,” will be moister and more supple than most standard pie doughs and will require more flour to roll out (up to 1/4 cup).

Foolproof Pie Dough

Ingredients:

• 2 1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

(12 1/2 ounces)

• 1 teaspoon table salt

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 12 tablespoons cold unsalted butter (1 1/2 sticks),

cut into 1/4-inch slices

• 1/2 cup chilled solid vegetable shortening, cut

into 4 pieces

• 1/4 cup vodka, cold

• 1/4 cup cold water

Directions:

Process 1 1/2 cups flour, salt, and sugar in food processor until combined, about 2 one-second pulses. Add butter and shortening and process until homogeneous dough just starts to collect in uneven clumps, about 15 seconds (dough will resemble cottage-cheese curds, and there should be no uncoated flour). Scrape bowl with rubber spatula and redistribute dough evenly around processor blade. Add remaining cup flour and pulse until mixture is evenly distributed around bowl and mass of dough has been broken up, 4 to 6 quick pulses. Empty mixture into medium bowl.

Sprinkle vodka and water over mixture. With rubber spatula, use folding motion to mix, pressing down on dough until dough is slightly tacky and sticks together. Divide dough into two even balls and flatten each into 4-inch disk. Wrap each in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 45 minutes or up to 2 days.

Total time: 10 minutes, plus chilling, makes 2 pie crusts.

