‘Bowl’ in One

Whether it’s fruit-filled acai bowls or fresh poke bowls, Ruka Bowls has you covered. You can find the purple truck roaming about various locations in Waimanalo.

Ruka bowls ($12) — the business’s version of acai bowls — come with a base of your choice (acai or pitaya), along with granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries and honey. Additional toppings are available for $1 each. Popular choices include Ruka Dough — the business’s cookie dough — Cookie Butter, Nutella and mochi bites. Other options include crushed macadamia nuts, peanut butter, crushed Oreos, toasted coconuts, condensed milk and milk chocolate chips.

Extra granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries and honey are also available (additional $2 each).

If you’re craving something savory, go for the business’s poke bowls ($12). All bowls include white rice and furikake; choose from spicy ahi with spicy mayo, or shoyu ahi, seasoned with soy sauce.

If you want another treat for the road, opted for the business’s stuffed strawberries ($10). Strawberries come stuffed with one filling — Ruka Dough, Cookie Butter or Nutella — and are drizzled with condensed milk.

The business also sells banana bread ($8), which is a customer fave.

Depending on the day, you can find Ruka Bowls by the Waimanalo sign or at Bellows. For updates, follow the biz on Instagram

(@rukabowls).