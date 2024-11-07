This Simple Turkey Burger is Well-Seared

Consider this your dependable, blank-slate turkey burger that will always be juicy and well-seared no matter how you embellish it. Add ground spices, such as cumin or garlic powder; chopped herbs; or Worcestershire sauce or anchovies for umami — or leave the patty alone. With just a swipe of ketchup or mustard, it’ll hold its own. Grated zucchini keeps the burgers moist, mayonnaise helps bind and brown them, and salting only on the outside ensures that the meat stays tender. (For a cheeseburger, drape sliced cheese on the patties during the last 2 minutes of cooking and cover the pan.)

Turkey Zucchini Burgers

Ingredients:

• Neutral oil (such as grapeseed),

for greasing

• 1 pound ground turkey

• 1/2 cup coarsely grated unpeeled

zucchini (from 1 small zucchini)

• 1 tablespoon mayonnaise

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond

Crystal) and black pepper

• Hamburger buns, toasted

• Toppings and condiments, as

desired

Directions:

Lightly grease a plate with neutral oil and set aside. In a medium bowl, mix together the turkey, zucchini and mayonnaise. Form 4 patties, each about 4 1/2 inches wide (about 5 ounces). Press a small dimple in the center of each patty, then place the burgers on the plate and refrigerate to firm up for at least 5 minutes (or keep them covered for up to 2 days).

Heat a large (12-inch) cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add about 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet to lightly coat. Generously season the tops of the patties with salt and pepper. Add the patties, seasoned-side down, to the skillet and cook until seared and dark brown, 3 to 5 minutes. (Don’t press down; that’ll release juices.) Season the tops generously with salt and pepper, then flip and cook until cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes, turning the heat down as necessary to avoid scorching.

Transfer to a clean plate and let rest for at least 5 minutes before building into a burger on the buns with desired toppings and condiments.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.

