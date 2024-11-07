Honolulu Star-Advertiser

UC Riverside hands Wahine volleyball stunning defeat

By Billy Hull

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Caylen Alexander hits against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Sept. 27.

Sophia Ewalefo ended the final rally with her eighth kill and UC Riverside earned the program’s first win ever against Hawaii with a 29-27, 17-25, 25-22, 25-27, 15-13 upset tonight at SRC Arena in Riverside, Calif.

Trinity Sheridan had a team-high 19 kills for UC Riverside (9-18, 4-10), which entered the match 10th in the Big West standings and had lost the previous 34 sets to Hawaii.

UH junior Caylen Alexander had a match-high 35 kills and hit .317 with a career-high 82 swings.

Hawaii led 8-2 in the fifth set after scoring six of the final eight points in the fourth set to force its 10th five-setter of the season.

Hawaii (15-8, 9-4 Big West) is 4-5 in road or neutral matches this season and dropped a game back of UC Davis in the conference standings. UC Riverside had lost the previous 33 meetings against Hawaii before breaking through.

UH is tied with three teams with four conference losses.

The Rainbow Wahine will play at UC Davis, which beat UH in four sets in Hawaii earlier this season, on Saturday at noon.

