Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations with ‘Cowboy Carter’

LOS ANGELES >> Superstar singer Beyoncé topped the list of Grammy Award contenders unveiled today, earning 11 nods including an album of the year nomination for her venture into country music, “Cowboy Carter.”

Behind Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone tied with seven nominations each. Pop phenomenon Taylor Swift and newcomers Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter scored six each.

Beyoncé’s nominations brought her career total to 99, more than any other artist. She had been tied for the lead with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, who has 88.

Women dominated the album of the year category, the top Grammy honor.

Beyoncé, despite her lifetime lead in nominations, has never taken home the album trophy. Jay-Z called out that fact at the last Grammys ceremony, arguing that voters had failed to give proper recognition to Black artists.

Swift has won the top prize four times and is in the running again with her breakup album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

At the awards ceremony in February, the Beyoncé and Swift records will compete with Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet,” “Brat” from Charli XCX, Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” and Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.”

The two male artists nominated in the album field were rapper Andre 3000 with “New Blue Sun” and jazz artist Jacob Collier for “Djesse Vol. 4.”

Winners will be chosen by the roughly 13,000 singers, songwriters, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy. The organization has taken steps to diversify its ranks, and said 38% were people of color, a 65% increase since 2019.

“Cowboy Carter” was viewed by experts and fans as a reclamation and homage to an overlooked legacy of Black Americans within country music and culture. It became the first album by a Black woman to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart when it was released last spring.

The Beyoncé album was snubbed, however, by voters for the Country Music Awards in September.

Beyoncé’s other Grammy nods included record and song of the year for single “Texas Hold ‘Em.” She also was nominated in pop, rap and Americana categories, showcasing the variety of genres on “Cowboy Carter.”

In the best new artist field, “Espresso” singer Carpenter will face fellow pop singer Roan, pop-rock singer Benson Boone, hip-hop/country artist Shaboozey, multi-genre musician Teddy Swims and others.

Also on the Grammy nominations list were The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

“Now and Then,” a Beatles song produced with artificial intelligence to bring the voice of John Lennon to life, was nominated for song of the year.

The Stones were recognized with a nomination for rock album of the year for “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original music in 18 years.