Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned McCully home

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze at an abandoned, single-story home in McCully early Thursday morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 2:23 a.m. for a fire along the 1700 block of Malanai St. in McCully. Eleven units with about 43 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving on scene just nine minutes later to find a fully involved fire.

The fire was brought under control at 2:54 a.m., and extinguished at 3:28 a.m. Firefighters found no occupants in the home at the time of the fire.

HFD has opened an investigation into the fire’s origin, cause and estimated damage.