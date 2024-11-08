Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, November 8, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Council cancels vote on $1.5M settlement in fatal HPD shooting

By Peter Boylan

Today Updated 12:40 a.m.

Crime in HawaiiEditors' Picks

COURTESY PHOTO Lindani Sanele Myeni

COURTESY PHOTO

Lindani Sanele Myeni