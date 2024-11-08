Kokua Line: Is Honolulu Police Department survey anonymous?

Question: Do the police take your name in the new survey?

Answer: No, the Honolulu Police Department’s 2024 Community Survey doesn’t ask the respondent’s name, but it does collect demographic data such as gender, age, ethnicity and ZIP code, along with broader questions about how well police are doing their jobs. All responses to the 20- question online survey will remain anonymous, according to HPD, which says results “will be used to help us better serve the community and improve police services.”

The survey asks whether the respondent has interacted with police in the past year and, if the answer is yes, to rate various aspects of the interaction; whether the person feels safe in their own neighborhood and in other places they go on Oahu; whether they feel safe commuting on Oahu’s roadways; their top three community-safety concerns; whether HPD properly addresses alleged police misconduct; their preferred method for reporting crimes; whether they are satisfied with HPD’s communication and transparency; and other questions.

Respondents can access the survey from a link on HPD’s website, honolulupd.org, directly at research.net/r/65RFCNQ or via a QR code posted on HPD’s social media channels.

Q: Why were the emergency sirens going off? I’m already on edge.

A: There was no emergency. Malfunctioning outdoor warning sirens were reported in Wahiawa, Ewa and Aiea on Thursday, according to Honolulu’s Department of Emergency Management.

“If you hear a siren sound and there is no emergency information being broadcast over TV, radio, HNL.info, or official social media, it’s more than likely a malfunctioning unit,” the DEM website says.

The steady tone of an outdoor siren in this statewide system is used to warn the public of an urgent hazard that requires immediate attention, such as a tsunami or hurricane. When people hear the steady tone, they should “tune into local radio, TV or other official online media right away to get official information and instructions,” the website says.

The sirens also are equipped to emit a distinct tamper alert, “which sounds like a Hi/Lo Tone, to warn when unauthorized access to the siren is occurring,” it says.

Call 911 to report siren malfunctions, tampering, vandalism or other problems.

Deadline looms

Survivors of the Maui wildfires have until Saturday to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. “After the Nov. 9 deadline, SBA will accept late applications if delays were caused by circumstances beyond the applicant’s control,” according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

For help with applications, visit any of the four SBA centers on Maui or contact the SBA Customer Serv­ice Center. The SBA “has four offices open in Maui County to provide a wide range of services to businesses and individuals impacted by the wildfires, including high winds. No appointment is necessary. All services are provided free of charge,” the news release said.

The SBA website says the agency is accepting and reviewing disaster loan applications. “However, new loan offers will be delayed due to a lapse in Congressional funding,” it says.

Giving thanks

We’re putting out the call early for Mahalo items for Kokua Line’s special Thanksgiving Day column. We hope that readers will submit short items expressing gratitude for kind deeds and helpful actions that make the world a better place. Use any of the submission methods listed at the end of the column, although email is preferred.

