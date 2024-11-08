’Bows take care of the ball, rout Life Pacific in season opener

The Hawaii basketball team controlled the boards, the ball and Life Pacific for a 96-61 rout in tonight’s opening round of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 2,138 saw the Rainbow Warriors seize a 43-20 advantage in rebounds, including 15-4 off the offensive glass. The ’Bows also had a 23-0 advantage in second-chance points. The ’Bows committed only five turnovers, and just one after the intermission.

Akira Jacobs led the ’Bows with 20 points. Gytis Nemeiksa and Kody Williams each contributed 14 points.

The ’Bows meet San Jose State in Sunday’s second round. Pacific defeated San Jose State 80-67 in the first game of the doubleheader.

All of the ’Bows’ self-inflicted ills in two previous exhibitions — 53 turnovers, 10-for-34 shooting on 3s — were erased in seizing a 56-29 halftime lead.

The ’Bows committed only four turnovers and shot 8-for-15 from behind the arc, including five of their first seven. Williams, a surprise starter at guard, and Jacobs each scored 14 first-half points. Williams drained all four of his 3s, and ignited the ’Bows’ fast break.

Jacobs, moving to his more natural position on the wing, was 4-for-5 in the first half, including two 3s.

The ’Bows played four guards in the first half, with each showing sparks. Tom Beattie, who shared the point with Williams, hit all five of his shots — four of them driving layups. Marcus Greene, a transfer from Houston Christian, had a dazzling play on a break. Eyeing a player on the wing, a defender broke away to cover the anticipated pass. Instead, Greene used a cross-over move to glide into the vacated lane for a layup.

The ’Bows dominated the first-half boards, constructing a 26-8 advantage.