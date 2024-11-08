UH men’s basketball preview: 6-5 guard Tom Beattie

Growing up in New Zealand — the theatrical site of Middle-earth — life can feel like a fantasy.

It is known for the All Blacks rugby union and its haka; tourism adventures such as skydiving and whitewater rafting; Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc; kiwi fruit; sheep and, of course, Peter Jackson’s studio known for the “Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy.

“Winters are cold and rainy, but the summers are really nice,” said guard Tom Beattie, who was born and reared on New Zealand’s North Island.

“You get everything — beaches, mountains, sightseeing. It’s like a really big island. You’re still isolated from the rest of the world, but it doesn’t feel like that.”

Beattie was taught to perform chores without complaint, play sports with confidence, and embrace new challenges.

“Our parents don’t really hold our hands through life,” Beattie said of what he described as his typical childhood. “There’s a time when they do that and there’s a time when you need to grow up and expand and explore the world and fight through adversity by yourself through your own challenges. My parents put me in a good position to be able to live and survive.”

That ethos and approach were instrumental in Beattie’s decision to accept a basketball scholarship from UH.

“I always wanted to go here,” said Beattie, whose family visited Hawaii when he was 9. “It’s one flight from New Zealand. It’s eight hours compared to 12 to the mainland.”

He also embraced the ohana atmosphere of the ’Bows and the state.

“It’s a good family vibe,” he said. “I knew I’d get involved in the culture here. It was an easy adjustment for me. It was an easy adjustment to make.”

His controlled ruggedness and ball-handling earned him playing time as a freshman on last year’s teams featuring six seniors. Beattie’s basketball game spawned from his favorite sport.

“I love rugby,” Beattie said. “The aggressiveness. It’s free flowing. It’s running so fast and hitting. It’s like how people like football out here. The aggression. When you’re younger it’s the only time you can hit somebody properly.”

He eventually put more emphasis on basketball. As a high school senior at Rosmini College, Beattie averaged 27.4 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals per game. He was an amateur member of the Auckland Tuatara of the New Zealand National Basketball League. He also competed on New Zealand’s 19-under national team.

Beattie’s ability to find seams, off the dribble or screen, is traced to years playing rugby. As the five, Beattie relied on speed, power and pain tolerance. “Running through gaps, running through holes, has been in my blood since I was 5 years old,” he said. “I’ve taken those skills and brought them to the basketball court.”

While known for his defense, drives and improved outside shooting as a UH freshman, this preseason Beattie has taken over the point. Beattie has worked extensively on his ball-handling, a skill he hones — everywhere.

“No matter if it’s in the locker room or at home, just getting your hand on the basketball is going to help you in the grand scheme of things,” Beattie said.

Along with a grad assistant, Beattie will study videos of certain NBA players, such as Tyler Herro or Kyrie Irving, and take a piece of their game.

“Just pick little aspects,” Beattie said. “There are things they can do that can translate to me. I can’t do some of the things they’re doing.”

He also has put trust in his 3-point shooting. “I think it’s the way I hold myself,” he said. “I feel you’re not going to perform well if you don’t have confidence. That’s the man thing in basketball. You have to be confident to shoot it when you’re open.”

Beattie has managed to find a balance in school work and basketball. Deemed an “international” student, Beattie cannot receive NIL money and is restricted to working only on-campus jobs. But he said his scholarship check covers his meals, living expenses and portion of rent on a house he shares with teammates Akira Jacobs, AJ Economou and Logan Robeson.

Each housemate cooks and takes a turn shopping at Costco. The idea was for the house to also serve as a gathering place for teammates. “It’s a team effort,” Beattie said.

Scouting Report — Guards

New Zealand-reared Tom Beattie was recruited as a point guard. But with a logjam at last year’s one, Beattie spent most games on the perimeter. With JoVon McClanahan, Noel Coleman and Juan Munoz completing their eligibility, Beattie is back running the offense. At 6-5, Beattie can defend one through three. Marcus Greene, a transfer from Houston Christian, will open at off guard. But in UH’s double-point schemes, Greene gives the ’Bows a second playmaker. Kody Williams, a 6-foot guard who earned a scholarship last month, has a 47 1/2-inch vertical jump and is capable of sprinting three-quarters of the court in a laser-time 2.88 seconds, according to team testing. AJ Economou, who transferred to UH in January, also is part of the guard rotation.