Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, November 9, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Retiring Gen. Charles Flynn says Hawaii is highly significant amid Pacific tensions

By Kevin Knodell

Today Updated 1:05 a.m.

Editors' Picks

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Retiring Gen. Charles Flynn, right, shared a moment Friday with Adm. Samuel Paparo during the change of command of the U.S. Army Pacific ceremony at Fort Shafter. Leadership now goes to Gen. Ronald Clark.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Retiring Gen. Charles Flynn, right, shared a moment Friday with Adm. Samuel Paparo during the change of command of the U.S. Army Pacific ceremony at Fort Shafter. Leadership now goes to Gen. Ronald Clark.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Outgoing Gen. Charles Flynn, left, Adm. Samuel Paparo and incoming Gen. Ronald Clark saluted Friday during the national anthem.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Outgoing Gen. Charles Flynn, left, Adm. Samuel Paparo and incoming Gen. Ronald Clark saluted Friday during the national anthem.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Retiring Gen. Charles Flynn, right, shared a moment Friday with Adm. Samuel Paparo during the change of command of the U.S. Army Pacific ceremony at Fort Shafter. Leadership now goes to Gen. Ronald Clark.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Outgoing Gen. Charles Flynn, left, Adm. Samuel Paparo and incoming Gen. Ronald Clark saluted Friday during the national anthem.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY