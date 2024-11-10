Four hospitalized after crash on H-1 freeway

Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision, including two who suffered serious injuries, Saturday while traveling on the H-1 freeway westbound.

Several Honolulu Emergency Medical Service crews responded to the incident around 5 p.m. They treated the patients at the scene and then transported a 41-year-old female and a 30-year-old male to the hospital in serious condition. They also transported a 44-year-old female and a 46-year-old female to the emergency room in stable condition.