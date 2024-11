A 42-year-old man died after he was found unresponsive in waters off Ala Moana Regional Park Saturday, according to Honolulu police.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded after Ocean Safety brought the man to shore about 9 a.m. Paramedics performed CPR and then transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances or foul play.