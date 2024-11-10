Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 70, arrested after allegedly pushing city bus driver

By Allison Schaefers

Crime in Hawaii

A 70-year-old man is in police custody pending investigation after he allegedly pushed and injured a 28-year-old city bus driver.

The man was arrested on suspicion of interference with a transit operator in connection with the incident that occurred about 10 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Ala Moana area. According to a Honolulu Police highlight, the incident happened during boarding when the suspect got upset with the female bus driver after she told him that he could not sleep on the bus.

Police said the suspect pushed the woman and she fell onto the bus door, later complaining of pain in her back.

