Officers allegedly assaulted in separate incidents on Oahu

Honolulu police officers were allegedly assaulted during two separate cases on Saturday.

Bail was set at $11,000 for a 23-year-old man who was arrested at 7:07 a.m. Saturday in the Ala Moana area on suspicion of assaulting a law enforcement officer in the first degree. The officer that he allegedly assaulted was a 59-year-old male.

In a separate case, a 38-year-old man was arrested around 11 a.m. Saturday near Kapiolani Women’s and Children’s Hospital on suspicion of two incidents of assault on a police officer in the first degree, harassment of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, criminal trespass in the second degree and violating a temporary restraining order.

Police said they were responding to a trespass case and arrested the man after he refused to leave the property. During the arrest, police said the man allegedly assaulted two police officers. While in custody, police said the man spat on another police officer.