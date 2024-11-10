Kokua Line: How much will Ala Wai bridge cost?

Question: Regarding the proposed Ala Wai bridge, how much is that going to cost? Also, will you print where and when the public meetings are?

Answer: The Ala Wai Pedestrian Bridge, also known as Ala Pono, is estimated to cost about $63 million, of which about 80% would be paid by federal funding and 20% by city funds, according to Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services.

Two workshops to gather additional public input on the preferred bridge design will be held at the Ala Wai Elementary School cafeteria, 503 Kamoku St., on the following dates and times:

>> Nov. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.

>> Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday’s column (808ne.ws/48Mqgpx) about the project generated follow-up questions and comments from readers, several of whom said that criticism focused on the bridge’s soaring design discounts the importance of the bridge as another way out of Waikiki during a tsunami or other emergency. They urged the city to vigorously promote the proposed bridge as a safety necessity, while also listening to the public about how it should look.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The city does highlight the plan’s history, timeline and other factors on the project website, www8.honolulu.gov/dts/ala- pono/, which says the purpose of the bridge “is to provide safe access for people traveling by foot or by bicycle across the Ala Wai Canal between Ala Wai Boulevard and the Manoa/Palolo Stream.”

Residents of Waikiki, Moiliili and McCully have raised numerous concerns about the project, which is why the additional public workshops are being held.

Q: Can you please clarify if there will be a Diamond Head Arts and Crafts Fair this year? I have seen conflicting announcements.

A: The 2024 fair was canceled, according to the Hawaii Recreation & Parks Society, the nonprofit group that organized the event in previous years.

Looking ahead, as another reader asked, plans for 2025 have not been finalized; people are urged to check for updates on the group’s website, hawaiirecreation parksociety.com.

The most recent fair, held Nov. 12, 2023, at Kapiolani Community College, was billed as Hawaii’s largest outdoor craft fair, featuring more than 200 artisans and many customers shopping for Christmas gifts.

Q: Can an EV plate be personalized?

A: No. “Only standard issue license plates are eligible as personalized license plates. Personalization is not available on electric vehicle, Hawaii specialty, organizational, or veteran specialty license plates,” according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services.

Q: What happened to Click It or Ticket? In recent reports of fatal crashes, persons were not wearing seat belts.

A: Click It or Ticket is an annual public information campaign that reminds motor vehicle drivers and passengers to wear seat belts. Police increase enforcement during the campaign, most recently held from May 20 to June 2, but can issue tickets year-round for violations of Hawaii’s seat belt law, Hawaii Revised Statute §291-11.6, which “requires that all occupants regardless of age or seating position be properly restrained using a child safety seat or seat belt,” according to the state Department of Transportation.

Mahalo

On Nov. 1, my husband and I decided to treat ourselves to a matinee movie. We arrived at Mililani Consolidated Theater. As we headed to the concession to purchase our tickets, another guest walking nearby dropped his cane; I quickly ran up to help retrieve his cane. We continued to make our way to purchase our movie tickets. The young man working the ticket counter said he witnessed my act of kindness and said our tickets were “taken care of.” I was so taken aback; it brought tears to my eyes as I have recently been feeling sad and disappointed over the lack of “aloha” in our community. Thank you to this kind young man — you inspired me and refreshed my confidence in the aloha spirit. May God bless you. Mahalo nui loa. — Grateful senior

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.