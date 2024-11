Scoreboard – Nov. 10, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic, Life Pacific vs. Pacific, 2:30 p.m.; San Jose State vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical (Ariz.) vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

College women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

SOCCER

College women: Big West Championship, final, UC Santa Barbara/UC Davis winner vs. Cal State Bakersfield/Hawaii winner, 11 a.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: Fall Preseason Classic, Chaminade vs. Fullerton College, noon; Fullerton College vs. Hawaii, 10 a.m.; Chaminade vs. Hawaii 4:30 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. TENNIS College women: Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic, San Jose State vs. Life Pacific, 4:30 p.m.; Pacific vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College men: Alaska Fairbanks vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Lady Bulldogs Jamboree

Sacred Hearts 47, Nanakuli 32

Leading Scorers—SHA: Emma Mangalao 27. Nanakuli: #15 12.

Sacred Hearts 39, Kapolei 35

Leading Scorers—SHA: Emma Mangalao 15. Kapolei: Lily Tavale 21.

TENNIS

RAINBOW WAHINE FALL INVITATIONAL

At UH Tennis Complex Singles

(Thursday’s matches completed on Friday)

Joelle Lanz (UH) def. Shivaani Selvan (AFA), 7-5, 7-5

Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH) def Giovanna Sanchirico (AFA), 6-1 6-4

Emma Forgac (UH) def. Jayanne Palma (HPU), 6-1, 6-3

Allaire Berl (UH) def Annika Hakovirta (HPU), 6-3, 6-4

Sayda Hernandez (HPU) def. Jazlyn Miyamura (UH), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Lyn Kader (HPU) vs. Joselyn Limbago (AFA)

Sheena Masuda (UH) def Maya Michalski (AFA), 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

Peppi Ramstedt (UH) leads Arianna VanHouweling (AFA), 6-1 (40-15)

Ana Vilceck (UH) def Alexis Odom (AFA), 6-2, 1-6, 7-5

Nikola Homolkova (UH) def Nadia Kojonroj (AFA), 6-1, 6-4

Sofia Mavor (AFA) def Hannah Galindo (UH), 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

Arianna Van Houweling/Nadia Kojonroj (AF) def. Hanna Galindo/Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH), 6-3

Allaire Berl/Jazlyn Miyamura (UH) vs. Holguin/Limbago (AF), 3-3 (30-40)

Joelle Lanz/Emma Forgac (UH) def. Sayda Hernandez/Annika Harkovirta (HPU), 6-4

Sofia Mavor/Shivaani Selvan (AF) def, Peppi Ramstedt/Sheena Masuda (UH), 6-2

Ana Vilcek/Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Alexis Odom/Maya Michalski (AF). 6-1