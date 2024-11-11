Snorkeler critical, 2 others get cuts in North Shore surf

A snorkeler was in critical condition and two other snorkelers suffered lacerations after finding themselves in distress Monday afternoon at Three Tables on Oahu’s North Shore.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded at 3:20 p.m. to the scene where Ocean Safety rescued two of the snorkelers, a male and female, who suffered lacerations. EMS evaluated them on scene and they declined transport.

After an extensive ocean by lifeguards via Jet Ski and air search by Ocean Safety and HFD, the third person was found in the ocean just after 4:30 p.m. Ocean Safety brought the man, possibly in his 20s, to shore, where first responders started CPR. EMS took over with advanced life support and transported the man to the emergency room in critical condition.

Ocean Safety had posted strong current, no swimming and no lifeguard on-duty signs at the beach. The surf was 6 to 10 feet and building at the time of the rescues.