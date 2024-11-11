Letter: Bad candidate with clear message won presidency

Who would have thought that an adulterous, twice-divorced, felon, liar of an old man could seriously run for president three times and win twice? Only in America!

When our Founding Fathers crafted a nation of equal opportunity so that anybody could grow up to be president, they never imagined this.

However, Donald Trump was more clear in his major messages to voters than was Kamala Harris. Vice President Harris was in an obvious, brutal civil war with her presidential candidate self. She was savagely caught and crippled in a campaign of contradictions. Voters perceived that her positions were: Joe Biden’s mind is sharp but he’s senile, so I’m running; Biden’s economic policy is great for America, but I’m going to fix the economy when I’m president; and I quietly welcome illegal immigration, but I’m going to build a border wall if elected.

Leighton Loo

Mililani

