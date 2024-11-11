Letter: Cannabis use only safe under physician’s care

A recent letter to the editor urges legislators to support medical cannabis users (“Legislators must support medical cannabis users,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 1). As a physician, I fully support the medical use of cannabis. To my knowledge, Hawaii was the first state in the nation to approve its medical use with a prescription from physicians.

However, the American Medical Association remains opposed to the legalization of recreational cannabis, which contains unregulated quantities of THC. This chemical has been shown to have toxic effects on youthful brains. Chronic use of recreational cannabis has a risk of addiction, dementia and psychosis. Furthermore, the use of recreational cannabis has a negative effect on the amygdala, a part of the brain responsible for risk recognition. This fact might explain the tendency for some persons to drive with excessive speed while using recreational cannabis.

I hope the public recognizes the difference between the use of cannabis for medical purposes and recreational purposes.

Malcolm Ing

Nuuanu

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter