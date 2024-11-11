Letter: Newspapers should not be in business of bias

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The big surprise of the presidential campaign season turned out to be the failure of two major newspapers to deliver expected endorsements of Kamala Harris and against Donald Trump.

When voting was well underway in many states, the Los Angeles Times’ owner and The Washington Post’s publisher made inexcusably late announcements that they had become suddenly disenchanted with the entire notion of endorsing presidential candidates.

So, two newspapers decided to be impartial during a presidential election. Wait, aren’t “news” sources supposed to be impartial? So they are saying they are only reporting the news and not trying to influence it? Gee, what a concept. Maybe it’ll catch on.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

