Letter: Trump is everything his supporters say he’s not

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent letter writer states, “Donald Trump said he has never read Project 2025.” I don’t doubt this, as Trump is a known nonreader, as confirmed by his aides. But Trump is certainly familiar with Project 2025’s content and its mastermind, Kevin Roberts, who has traveled with him. JD Vance literally wrote the foreword for Roberts’ new book.

Next, that Kamala Harris was not for a growth economy. Compare the current administration to the last. Under Trump, the country lost more than 2.1 million jobs. From January 2021 to June 2024, the country gained over 13.4 million jobs. That’s growth. A Marxist? Hardly.

The influence from billionaires? Elon Musk and Peter Thiel are full MAGA.

Lastly, the writer calls Harris’ support, “the opposite of democracy.” I cannot think of anything more undemocratic than Trump’s big lie and his actions/nonactions on Jan. 6, 2021.

Michael O’Connor

Aina Haina

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter