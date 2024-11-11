Letter: Use costly-but-effective insecticide against CRB

I read in the paper the other day that the state Board of Agriculture is advancing new rules to fight invasive species, including the dreaded coconut rhinoceros beetles. The state’s proposal to increase inspections of incoming plants is an action taken much too late. These pests are already here and have been for seven years.

It was tragic to watch recently as 80 beautiful coconut palms were cut down on the North Shore. It’s especially sad knowing there is an effective treatment available that could have saved those trees.

Imidacloprid is one of the most widely used insecticides in the world. It can be administered to coconut palms to save them from the devastation these pests create. This chemical is expensive, nearly $200 per tree. The state should be administering this treatment and subsidizing property owners who take it upon themselves to have licensed landscaping companies save these priceless trees.

Kit Beuret

Kailua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter