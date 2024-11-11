Off the news: Hawaii appoints first female House speaker

For the first time, legislators in the state House will be addressing their leader as “Madame Speaker,” after Kauai Rep. Nadine Nakamura became first woman to hold the top position. First elected to the House in 2016, Nakamura is speaker after Scott Saiki lost his seat in the primary election. Vice Speaker will be Linda Ichiyama.

In the Senate, leadership remains the same, with Ron Kouchi as president. He’s the senator for Kauai-Niihau, so together with Nakamura, the Garden Isle will surely get attention, lots of it.