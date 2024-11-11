Off the news: Republicans make headway in Legislature

Republicans will take over three more seats in the state House and one in the Senate after victories on Tuesday, some in very close races — but only one close enough to trigger a recount. Incumbent Republican Rep. Elijah Pierick pulled off an apparent win against Democratic challenger Corey Rosenlee by just 20 votes in the District 39 race — enough of a margin to reverse earlier reports that Rosenlee had won.

“Nothing else flipped and no other recounts were triggered,” said state Elections Chief Scott Nago. A recount is triggered only if the difference between votes for competitors is either less than 100 or less than 0.25%, whichever is smaller.