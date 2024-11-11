Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, November 11, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Chamber of Commerce Hawaii releases 2030 Blueprint to boost Hawaii’s economic competitiveness

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 12:24 a.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Erin Kanno Uehara, owner of Choco Le‘a, slid a platter of freshly made truffles into the display case at her store Friday. Uehara is a Chamber of Commerce Hawaii member who is enthusiastic about the Chamber’s 2030 Blueprint initiative.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Erin Kanno Uehara, owner of Choco Le‘a, slid a platter of freshly made truffles into the display case at her store Friday. Uehara is a Chamber of Commerce Hawaii member who is enthusiastic about the Chamber’s 2030 Blueprint initiative.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Erin Kanno Uehara, owner of Choco Le‘a, stood Friday inside the event space of her business.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Erin Kanno Uehara, owner of Choco Le‘a, stood Friday inside the event space of her business.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Some of the Choco Le‘a crew — Karen Huang, left, Kotomi Ishikawa, Ciena Yim, owner Uehara, Tori Tajiri and Amy Tajiri — are shown in the production facility Friday.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Some of the Choco Le‘a crew — Karen Huang, left, Kotomi Ishikawa, Ciena Yim, owner Uehara, Tori Tajiri and Amy Tajiri — are shown in the production facility Friday.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Erin Kanno Uehara, owner of Choco Le‘a, slid a platter of freshly made truffles into the display case at her store Friday. Uehara is a Chamber of Commerce Hawaii member who is enthusiastic about the Chamber’s 2030 Blueprint initiative.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Erin Kanno Uehara, owner of Choco Le‘a, stood Friday inside the event space of her business.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Some of the Choco Le‘a crew — Karen Huang, left, Kotomi Ishikawa, Ciena Yim, owner Uehara, Tori Tajiri and Amy Tajiri — are shown in the production facility Friday.