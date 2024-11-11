Driver in Kona fatal crash addresses victim’s family in court

A 21-year-old Kailua-Kona man who pleaded no contest to manslaughter in August for a 2022 traffic crash that killed a 63-year-old woman told a judge Nov. 4 he has “a heavy heart, fully aware of the gravity” of his actions.

Trevor Shoemaker-Hassey was 19 and under the influence of alcohol and Xanax on July 14, 2022, when the rented white 2019 Nissan Rogue he was driving crossed double solid yellow lines on Mamalahoa Highway near Akina Place in North Kona and struck Rhonda Dee Freedman’s 2018 Nissan Versa head-on, killing her.

Freedman was alone in her car. Shoemaker-Hassey and his 17-year-old female passenger weren’t injured in the collision.

Shoemaker-Hassey told Freedman’s family in Kona Circuit Court he is “truly sorry” for “the pain I have inflicted upon you.”

“I wish there was something I could do to bring her back, but I know that’s impossible,” he said.

Shoemaker-Hassey told Judge Kimberly Tsuchiya he acknowledges he’s “caused irrevocable damage, and I take full accountability for that.”

Shoemaker-Hassey’s plea was made in a deal with prosecutors in which charges of first-degree negligent homicide, reckless driving, third-degree reckless endangering, DUI, underage drinking, promoting intoxicating compounds and har­assment were dropped.

Manslaughter carries a potential 20-year prison term, but Shoemaker-Hassey is eligible for sentencing as a youthful offender, in which case an eight-year prison sentence would be the maximum. He also is eligible for probation.

The state indicated it wouldn’t object to youthful offender sentencing for Shoemaker-Hassey. When Tsuchiya asked why, Deputy Prosecutor Charles Murray III replied, “Because he’s eligible.”

Murray argued for a prison sentence, saying Shoemaker-Hassey “chose to do Xanax with an underage girl … and he chose to drive her back to Magic Sands (Beach) after he’d done Xanax and drank alcohol.”

Jason Kwiat, Shoemaker- Hassey’s defense attorney, argued for probation with “stringent conditions, including alcohol and drug monitoring.” He said his client made a “grave mistake” but “takes full responsibility and has had a terrible time in custody.”

Prior to Shoemaker- Hassey’s statement, numerous family and friends of Rhonda Freedman addressed the court, including her husband, Steven Freedman, who is suing Shoemaker- Hassey, Shoemaker-Hassey’s parents and Enterprise Rent-A-Car of Hawaii, seeking $14 million in damages.

Freedman told the judge Shoemaker-Hassey has shown no remorse and should be sentenced to the maximum 20 years. He called Shoemaker-Hassey “a reckless danger on our roads.”

Max Kahikina Freedman, one of Steve and Rhonda Freedman’s sons, warned Shoemaker-Hassey if he’s freed, he “can’t wait to see you outside of this courtroom.”

“I object to that, Your Honor,” Kwiat interjected.

“Object to whatever you want,” the deceased woman’s son said to the defense attorney.

Since the fatal crash Shoemaker-Hassey — then free on $75,000 bail — was arrested in Kailua-Kona on July 19, 2023, on suspicion of DUI, driving after his license was suspended for DUI, and driving without insurance.

He was released from custody pending further investigation, and those charges haven’t been filed.

In addition, Shoemaker- Hassey was arrested Sept. 17, 2023, on suspicion of driving after his license was suspended for DUI and third- degree promotion of a dangerous drug.

According to a motion to revoke his bail filed in October 2023 by prosecutors, Shoemaker-Hassey was pulled over by police near the Triangle Park parking lot on Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona after officers spotted him driving with “an unconscious female passenger in his vehicle, who was later determined to be suffering from an overdose related to opiate use.”

The motion stated that Shoemaker-Hassey’s “continued operation of a vehicle in defiance of his license suspension, as well as allegations of drug use connected to operating said vehicle,” indicate he “poses a serious danger to the community.”

No charges were filed in that case, but Shoemaker- Hassey’s bail was raised to $175,000 and he remains in custody at Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

Recently retired 3rd Circuit Chief Judge Robert Kim in April denied a motion to free Shoemaker-Hassey on supervised release — a form of cashless bail — or to reduce his bail.

Also since the collision, Shoemaker-Hassey was cited or arrested for the following offenses, and later convicted: using an electronic mobile device while driving on Oct. 12, 2022; speeding at 69 mph in a 55 mph zone on Oct. 23, 2022; inattention to driving, driving left of center and disregarding a solid white line on Oct. 27, 2022; and reckless driving and disregarding solid white and solid yellow lines on Dec. 1, 2022.

The judge said she received numerous letters describing Shoemaker-Hassey as intelligent and well read, then added there’s “a difference in intelligence and knowing facts, and wisdom … to have good judgment.”

Tsuchiya deferred sentencing until Dec. 5 for a more complete accounting of restitution requests. She didn’t check the box in the plea agreement form indicating she would follow the terms of the plea deal.