Scammers spoofing Hilo Courthouse phone numbers

The public is being warned about bad actors “spoofing” phone numbers from the Hilo Courthouse (Hale Kaulike) in an attempt to extort money from Hawaii residents.

The state Judiciary said that, generally, the courts or law enforcement would not call or email someone unless the person contacted them first seeking assistance.

All other communications regarding state court legal matters are typically handled through the U.S. Postal Service.

Officials said state court staff would not contact you and ask or demand:

>> Proof of your identity such as your name, birth date, Social Security number, credit or debit card number, or other personal or financial information.

>> Immediate payment of fines by purchasing prepaid debit or gift cards, sending money to the government via wire transfer, or online payment apps such as CashApp, Venmo, etc., nor require transfer of cryptocurrency to avoid arrest and jail.

>> Credit card numbers or bank routing numbers.

>> To meet somewhere (courthouse, police station, shopping center kiosk, etc.) to make a payment.

>> That you stay on the phone to buy prepaid debit or gift cards.

If you get a phone call you suspect is a scam, hang up without responding to any questions or pressing any numbers you might be asked to press, officials said. If you get an email or text claiming to be from the state Judiciary, but you did not call or email them first, delete immediately. Do not click on anything and do not reply.

Officials said you should never use the email or phone number you are given when you suspect a scam. Instead, contact the organization directly using the phone number or email provided on the agency’s official website.

Anyone who believes that they are in danger or are threatened by a scammer should call 911.