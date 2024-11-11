Vital Statistics: Nov. 1-7, 2024
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 1-7
>> Timothy Mangrobang Amor and Joanne De La Cruz Valoria
>> Jason Alan Azzarello and Sabrina Marie Riddleberger
>> Madison Kathleen Bodnar and Liam Robert St. John
>> Ariel Marie Canosa and Sean Robert Newcamp Jr.
>> Marylynn Maye Crawford and Alvin Yu-Hung Kwock
>> Eric Michael Crepeau and Amy Morales
>> Donna Lee Cutforth and Bruce Gordon Devenney
>> Ho‘okela Christopher Cosme Dijos and Tehani Denise Nohealani Mares
>> Richard Hamilton Green and Samantha Melissa Deal
>> Naae Han and Jiyoon Lee
>> Jennifer Ann Hannie and Kaleinani Channing Taylor
>> John Alfred Hernandez and Esperanza Angel Lopez
>> Gavin Yasuo Hirano and Lucille Dang
>> George Nathan Kelsey and Dolly Wannenburgh Foley
>> David Charles Kucken and Anastasia Marie Matvichuk
>> Christina Bow Sum Lee and Edmar Tiongson Castillo
>> Oleksandr Levchenko and Olena Shevliakova
>> Garry Raymond Lewis and Tracy Arlene Martinez
>> Joseph John Macareno and Sarah Astrid Hauge
>> Jacob Frank Mayer III and Celina Marie Kauilani Lee
>> Mary Beth Madamba Membrere and Curtis Jay Quiseng
>> Daniel Gene Meyer and Verna Lee Monty
>> Jennifer Lynn Moreau and Dominic David Gordan Gibson
>> Ari Nahmad and Juliette Lisa Cassistre
>> Kyle Olsen and Nicole Allison Edgecomb
>> Christopher Ray Osuna and Lia Marie Hegarty
>> Kimberly Perez and Juan Carlos Castillo Zetina
>> Jessica Vanessa Riley and Bradley Truman Pippin
>> Jason Keith Rowland and Sterrin DeeAnn Parrish
>> Luke Ben Rubens and Anna Cristina Reed
>> Patricia Lee Sanchez and Nathaniel Nichol Abastillas Enriquez
>> Steven Matthew Scherban and Kasey Savannah Carelock
>> Joshua James Shaffer and Rhiannon Lea Blanchard
>> David Sonis and Frita R. Tatasy
>> Haley Angela Sparling and Ricky John McLean
>> Jared Lindsey Kekamaha‘omaikalani Tangonan and Brittany Ricapor Bonilla
>> Veronica Pumehana Thomas and Lorenzo Balidio Directo
>> Paige Elizabeth Truitt and Trevor Raymond Sambor
>> Eleni Marie Valan and Shayne Kalei‘onaheo‘kalani Saludes Feliciano
>> Brandon James Vallejos and Carmen Ruby Underwood
>> Ryan Christopher Van Winckle and Charlotte Elizabeth McConvey
>> Joseph Clayton Wood and Alyson Brooke Hite
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 1-7
>> Ashwyn Doering Acharya
>> Emil Richard Bellas
>> Noah Ayudan Cabonce
>> Amelia Lotoakakala Manumua
>> Ezten-John Kekoa Mitthauer
>> Anaia Rose Mullins
>> Hila‘i Haunani Ku‘u Pomaika‘i Ke’olalaulani Puahi Nuesca Figueira
>> Jayna Misaki Raguindin Yara