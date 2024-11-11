Vital Statistics: Nov. 1-7, 2024

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 1-7

>> Timothy Mangrobang Amor and Joanne De La Cruz Valoria

>> Jason Alan Azzarello and Sabrina Marie Riddleberger

>> Madison Kathleen Bodnar and Liam Robert St. John

>> Ariel Marie Canosa and Sean Robert Newcamp Jr.

>> Marylynn Maye Crawford and Alvin Yu-Hung Kwock

>> Eric Michael Crepeau and Amy Morales

>> Donna Lee Cutforth and Bruce Gordon Devenney

>> Ho‘okela Christopher Cosme Dijos and Tehani Denise Nohealani Mares

>> Richard Hamilton Green and Samantha Melissa Deal

>> Naae Han and Jiyoon Lee

>> Jennifer Ann Hannie and Kaleinani Channing Taylor

>> John Alfred Hernandez and Espe­ranza Angel Lopez

>> Gavin Yasuo Hirano and Lucille Dang

>> George Nathan Kelsey and Dolly Wannenburgh Foley

>> David Charles Kucken and Ana­stasia Marie Matvichuk

>> Christina Bow Sum Lee and Edmar Tiongson Castillo

>> Oleksandr Levchenko and Olena Shevliakova

>> Garry Raymond Lewis and Tracy Arlene Martinez

>> Joseph John Macareno and Sarah Astrid Hauge

>> Jacob Frank Mayer III and Celina Marie Kauilani Lee

>> Mary Beth Madamba Membrere and Curtis Jay Quiseng

>> Daniel Gene Meyer and Verna Lee Monty

>> Jennifer Lynn Moreau and Dominic David Gordan Gibson

>> Ari Nahmad and Juliette Lisa Cassistre

>> Kyle Olsen and Nicole Allison Edgecomb

>> Christopher Ray Osuna and Lia Marie Hegarty

>> Kimberly Perez and Juan Carlos Castillo Zetina

>> Jessica Vanessa Riley and Bradley Truman Pippin

>> Jason Keith Rowland and Sterrin DeeAnn Parrish

>> Luke Ben Rubens and Anna Cristina Reed

>> Patricia Lee Sanchez and Nathaniel Nichol Abastillas Enriquez

>> Steven Matthew Scherban and Kasey Savannah Carelock

>> Joshua James Shaffer and Rhiannon Lea Blanchard

>> David Sonis and Frita R. Tatasy

>> Haley Angela Sparling and Ricky John McLean

>> Jared Lindsey Kekamaha‘omaikalani Tangonan and Brittany Ricapor Bonilla

>> Veronica Pumehana Thomas and Lorenzo Balidio Directo

>> Paige Elizabeth Truitt and Trevor Raymond Sambor

>> Eleni Marie Valan and Shayne Kalei‘onaheo‘kalani Saludes Feliciano

>> Brandon James Vallejos and Carmen Ruby Underwood

>> Ryan Christopher Van Winckle and Charlotte Elizabeth McConvey

>> Joseph Clayton Wood and Alyson Brooke Hite

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 1-7

>> Ashwyn Doering Acharya

>> Emil Richard Bellas

>> Noah Ayudan Cabonce

>> Amelia Lotoakakala Manumua

>> Ezten-John Kekoa Mitthauer

>> Anaia Rose Mullins

>> Hila‘i Haunani Ku‘u Pomaika‘i Ke’olalaulani Puahi Nuesca Figueira

>> Jayna Misaki Raguindin Yara

