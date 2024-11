University of Hawaii

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive line: Las Vegas was on a bye this week and will play the Dolphins next week.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Was only called on to punt twice in the loss to the Bills, averaging 54 yards and putting one inside the 20. He also served as holder for Matt Gay’s two field goals and one extra point.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started and led the team in tackles in the win over the Bears, collecting eight tackles and a sack. His sack of Caleb Williams came one play after being flagged to roughing the passer. Tavai’s big game came just days after he became a father for the first time as his fiancee, Kalei, delivered a baby girl, Honua. Tavai was awarded a game ball for his effort.

“Right now, I just want to go home and see my daughter,” Tavai said in the locker room afterward.

KAHUKU

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started in the win over the Titans, collecting three solo tackles and a neutral zone infraction. He has made a tackle in 18 straight games and broke a tie with Aaron Francisco to become Kahuku’s second-leading tackler in the NFL behind Ma‘ake Kemoeatu.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Returned to the bench but didn’t make a tackle in the win over the Jaguars, the first time since week 2 he has appeared in a game without registering a tackle.

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Was declared inactive for the loss to the Panthers due to a hamstring injury that limited him in practice on Thursday and Friday. He made the trip to Germany, but missed a game for the second time in his 10-game career.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the loss to the Bills, getting in on eight tackles and hitting the quarterback once. Six of his eight stops were within three yards of the line of scrimmage. It was his 10th career game with eight or more tackles and first this season. He played in his 134th career game, tying him with Rocky Freitas for 10th among players born in Hawaii.

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Tied an NFL single- season record with his 11th field goal of longer than 50 yards, nailing one from 56 yards in the second quarter. He had a chance to break the mark with a 58-yarder with 1:56 but he missed wide left. He made three field goals and two extra points and all six of his kickoffs were touchbacks.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Remained a starter and caught two passes for 29 yards on four targets in the loss to the Ravens. One of his catches was a huge effort on fourth and 10 with 1 minute, 36 seconds left for a first down that led to a touchdown. Iosivas played 69 snaps in the game, among receivers only Ja’Mar Chase was on the field more than he was.

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Came off the bench and made four solo tackles in the loss to the Eagles, one of them on kickoff coverage. He recovered a fumble on a sack by Micah Parsons and took it into the end zone but was ruled down by contact at the six-yard line and Dallas had to settle for a field goal. It was the first fumble recovery of his young career and nearly the first touchdown.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Got in two limited practices last week before suffering a setback on Friday, missing the win over the Commanders. He missed his fourth straight game but intends to play next week after Pittsburgh brought in Preston Smith from Green Bay. Alex Highsmith, the starter ahead of Herbig, suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle injury on Sunday.

>> Marcus Mariota, Commanders quarterback: Was active but did not play in the loss to the Steelers. He has not played in three weeks as Jayden Daniels regains his health.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Is scheduled to make his 56th career start today against the Los Angeles Rams. It will be his third appearance on Monday Night Football (he is 1-1) and 13th in prime time (5-7).

WAIANAE

>> Kana‘i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Las Vegas was on a bye this week and will play the Dolphins next week.