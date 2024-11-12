Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 85° Today's Paper

Top News

Man, 70s, serious after car crashes into Mililani home

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:13 p.m.

A man in his 70s was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a car crashed into a Mililani home over the weekend, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Lalai Street in Mililani at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday to treat three patients after a vehicle reportedly drove into a home.

Paramedics treated a man in his 70s who was inside the vehicle and took him to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

They also treated two other patients — one who was also inside the vehicle and one who was inside the home. Both declined transport to the hospital.

No details on what led to the crash were available.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide