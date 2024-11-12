Man, 70s, serious after car crashes into Mililani home

A man in his 70s was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a car crashed into a Mililani home over the weekend, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Lalai Street in Mililani at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday to treat three patients after a vehicle reportedly drove into a home.

Paramedics treated a man in his 70s who was inside the vehicle and took him to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

They also treated two other patients — one who was also inside the vehicle and one who was inside the home. Both declined transport to the hospital.

No details on what led to the crash were available.