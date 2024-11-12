Police arrest 2 men for allegedly racing on Moanalua Freeway

Two men were arrested early this morning after they were allegedly caught racing in the westbound lanes of Moanalua Freeway near Fort Shafter.

The two men, ages 25 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of racing on highways and traveling more than 30 mph faster than the posted speed limit, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s online arrest log.

Both were booked at 12:30 a.m. and posted $100 bail for each count and released at 2:15 a.m.

What kind of cars they were driving, how fast they were going and how officers allegedly caught them racing was not immediately made public.

According to HRS 291C-103 anyone who violates the racing on highways statute “while operating a vehicle at a speed exceeding the posted speed limit by thirty miles per hour or more shall be subject to a fine of not more than $2,000, a term of imprisonment of not more than one year, or both,” if prior convictions and other conditions apply, according to the statute.

Racing is defined as “one or more vehicles in an attempt to outgain, outdistance, or prevent another vehicle from passing” and to beat the other contestants to a given destination or to “test the physical stamina or endurance of drivers” over long distance driving routes.