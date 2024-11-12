Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 85° Today's Paper

Top News

Trump picks John Ratcliffe to be CIA director

By Patricia Zengerle and Ismail Shakil / Reuters

Today Last updated 1:31 p.m.

Politics

REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST/FILE PHOTO Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, in December 2020. President-elect Donald Trump said today he had picked former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST/FILE PHOTO

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, in December 2020. President-elect Donald Trump said today he had picked former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

President-elect Donald Trump said today he had picked former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Ratcliffe, a close ally of Trump, served as director of national intelligence at the end of his first term.

Ratcliffe was confirmed as the nation’s top spy in May 2020, eight months before Trump left office. A former member of the House of Representatives and U.S. attorney for Texas, he received no support from Senate Democrats during his confirmation.

As DNI, Ratcliffe was accused by Democrats and former intelligence officials of declassifying intelligence for use by Trump and his Republican allies to attack political opponents, including Joe Biden, then Trump’s rival for the presidency, a charge Ratcliffe’s office has denied.

News outlets, including Reuters, also reported on concerns that Ratcliffe exaggerated his counter-terrorism experience as a federal prosecutor in Texas.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide