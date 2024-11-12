Editorial: City must decide on Queen Theater

How long can a diamond in the rough be allowed to languish before it loses its potential to shine? In the case of Kaimuki’s Queen Theater, which has deteriorated for nearly four decades since its closure, the project has waited long enough without the intervention it needs.

Because adjacent storefronts and the surrounding neighborhood are also suffering from the blight, it is time for the city to take action and move to make the property more productive. That process starts with the Honolulu City Council’s further discussion and ultimate passage of Resolution 176.

The legislation would ask the city administration to take steps necessary to acquire the theater property, located at 3588 Waialae Ave., including condemnation should that be necessary.

What’s not clear is the best end point to the process. The Council currently is contemplating a restoration of the property, which is valued at $3.173 million, as a publicly owned venue. Elected leaders should explore that prospect carefully, but also should consider other purposes for the land and that investment of public funds, including affordable housing.

The theater, built in 1936, has been considered a landmark in Kaimuki, since 2006 listed among the Historic Hawai‘i Foundation’s “Most Endangered Historic Places.” There is some measure of community support for renovating the venue: The nonprofit Friends of Queen Theater (friendsofqueentheater.com) seeks to build political and financial support for its reclamation.

But that effort hasn’t picked up much steam and likely won’t without a significant jump-start from the Council, long aware of the problem. According to the resolution, community complaints about the deteriorating condition of the theater has led to meetings before the Kaimuki Neighborhood Board, 16 of them since 2021.

And, the resolution asserts, property owners Narciso Yu Jr. and Adoree Yu have “rejected numerous offers to purchase the property” — the measure describes them as “generally reluctant to sell.”

Adoree Yu, who is an attorney, on Friday appeared before the Council Executive Management Committee and told members she opposes the resolution but does support the intent to restore the property.

She insisted that a phased plan for renovating the theater is in place, one that could begin before the end of the year. The first phase would refresh the facade, including refurbishing of the theater’s iconic neon sign and marquee to restore, at least cosmetically, the building’s art-deco appearance.

There would be security improvements, too, Yu said, to “deter illicit activity and restrict access.” Reports of unsafe conditions and illegal activities have been central to community complaints.

However, the question must be asked: Why, for a theater left vacant since 1985, has there been no action at even this minimal level? Impatience at Honolulu Hale, and throughout the neighborhood, is fully justified.

So it makes sense that Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the city’s lawyers begin negotiating a fair purchase price or, alternatively, to initiate condemnation proceedings.

The resolution also states that restoration of Queen Theater as a city-owned “multipurpose venue for theatrical, musical and community performances would be in the best interest of the people of the city.”

The city would have to make a clear case on that point. A clear-eyed assessment of the property would have to be completed to determine whether the city can afford it.

After all, there are other uses that rank higher on the city’s priority list, affordable housing above all. These deserve consideration, too, and would be welcomed by a community weary of a landmark-turned-eyesore.